As it has for the past six months, the issue of the role the city of Wahkon might play in making sure the 13 violations of the Minnesota State Fire Code with regard to the hazardous conditions at the multi-family residential apartment complex site located at 350 State Highway 27 in Wahkon, occupied a major portion of the Nov. 8 Wahkon City Council meeting.
Because the owners of the complex and property, Roger and Marllee Jorgensen, have taken few steps to rectifying those 13 violations, the issue was turned over to the Wahkon city attorney who drew up an “Abatement Order” the city could effectuate to either by coming to an agreement with the owners or effectuate a court order to force the owners to address the 13 violations.
City Attorney David Anderson told the council this: “We are just asking them (owners) to bring the building up to code, but they haven’t shown much co-operation in the past.” With this in mind, the Council the Council agreed to a resolution that authorized the taking of all necessary legal steps in order to secure compliance with the abatement order and may effectuate the abatement of the Apartment Complex’s hazardous conditions by either agreement (between the two parties) or by court order and, pursuant to all authority contained in state law, subsequently assess the costs thereof against the property. A letter explaining this resolution will be sent to the owners of the apartment complex.
In other action, the Council announced winter parking regulations to include no overnight parking from 1 a.m. - 7 a.m. from Nov. 1 to April 1. The Council also granted Mugg’s of Mille Lacs the closure of 2nd St. E to the alley and the use of the city-owned Main Street lot Dec. 11 to facilitate that bar/restaurant’s annual Snow Fest celebration.
the city also granted a renewed franchise deal with Savage Communications, Inc. to construct and maintain a cable television system in the city of Wahkon.
The Council also authorized the donation of $2,500 to the local fire department to help in the purchase of some new equipment and the Council also voted to approve a 10 percent increase in funding for their fire protection starting in 2023. “Our assessment has stayed the same for 11 straight years, so I think this increase is justified,” said city clerk Karrie Roeschlein.
