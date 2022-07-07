Since her introduction to pottery in high school more than 20 years ago, Genevieve Loso has been captivated by the limitless possibilities of clay. Now clay offers a connection to the past and a means of creative expression. Loso’s pottery will be featured at Ripple River Gallery near Bay Lake from through July 10.
“Following a piece from start to finish and controlling each element gives me a sense of accomplishment that is like no other,” Loso says. Pottery has also been a way to stay connected to her father-in-law’s pottery legacy. “I married into the Loso family and feel proud to have worked under my father-in-law, Jim Loso, a renowned Minnesota potter, in his St. Joseph studio.” (Jim Loso was well-known around Ripple River Gallery; he conducted an annual raku pottery firing each fall for many years.)
Under her father-in-law’s tutelage, Genevieve Loso learned to refine knobs and handles and was introduced to different surface design and glazing techniques. “I enjoy contrasting colors and textures within a piece. Working with clay encourages my curiosity and promotes experimentation.”
Ripple River Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The gallery is located five miles south of Deerwood on Highway 6, then 3 miles east of Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge on County Road 14 to Partridge Avenue; or south of Aitkin on Highway 169 to Bennettville, then 3.2 miles west on County Road 11 to Partridge Avenue.
Today, Loso’s work ranges from organic ash glaze surfaces to structured tight architectural lines. “Making everyday items aesthetically pleasing without compromising functionality is my goal for each piece,” she says.
Genevieve Loso now works from her home studio in Chaska where she balances hours behind the potter’s wheel with time spent with her husband and twin daughters. She enjoys running, visiting local breweries and cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.