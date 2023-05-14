Trapshooting - Zach Remer

Zach aims high

Isle trap shooter Zach Remer made good on 81 of 100 shots during the past two weeks shooting clays for the Mille Lacs Raiders team. 

The first three official Mille Lacs Raider trap shooting sessions of the season took place at the Isle Sportsman’s Club on April 19, 26 and May 3. 

The best Raider shooters among the 33 boys and girls on the team the past three weeks are listed below:

