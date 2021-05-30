The Onamia and Isle school boards and athletic directors have chosen several head coaches for the newly paired teams for the 2021 fall season.
Marcia Balder, former head coach for the Onamia Panthers volleyball program, will take the helm for the newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders next fall.
Jim Henrickson, assistant football coach for the Onamia Panthers, was named head coach for the Mille Lacs Raiders 9-man squad starting next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.