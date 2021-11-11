In 2009, the Knights of Columbus, nationally, started a program to ensure every child had access to a warm winter coat.
In 2014 the Minnesota the Osseo/Maple Grove chapter began to reach out to schools in their area to further that cause.
Currently they facilitate the purchasing of coats and snow pants to 13 schools, including Onamia School System.
In 2020, Lea Ranum, Pam Olson and Judy Waytashek, members of Bethany Lutheran Church, became involved, as the Knights were looking for a local organization that could raise the funds for the coats, and “Angels Anonymous” of Bethany chose to be the fiduciary for the local Coats for Kids project.
“Angels Anonymous” raises money in various ways and pays a wholesale price to L & M Fleet Supply of Grand Rapids for purchase of the coats.
This past year, the funds have come from local donations, memorials given in Pam Olson’s name and from the Operation Roundup program of Mille Lacs Electric.
The money was then turned over to Paul Greninger, co-chair of the Osseo/Maple Grove Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, who ordered the coats and snow pants in July.
Several ladies from Bethany knitted stocking hats to go with the coats. These were distributed to Early Childhood Coalition and the Onamia Public Schools.
On Nov. 4, the Onamia school social workers met Mr. Greninger and helped unload a trailer with 120 coats (see photo above).
Unfortunately, the interruption of delivery of the snow pants was a result of those items being left in a container in an Oakland, California’s harbor. Their expected delivery is the end of November or first part of December.
Waytashek said, “It is hoped that this project can be continued in Onamia.”
If anyone is interested in helping to fund this project now or in the future, they can send their donation to: Angels Anonymous, Bethany Lutheran Church, 500 Lindquist, Onamia, Minn. 56359.
