Tips for staying safe driving, on the ice and how the Cold Weather Rule works
The first snow has fallen, temperatures have consistently dipped below freezing overnight, as well as often during the days, and anglers are itching to get on the ice. With the onset of winter, there are certain precautions to keep in mind, especially as it pertains to driving and ice fishing safety.
Staying safe on the roads
On Facebook, Mille Lacs County Chief Deputy Kyle Burton reminded motorists to “use good driving decisions” the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29 as snow fell over the region. He added, “It’s not the snow or the inclement weather that causes the accidents, it’s poor driving decisions and habits.”
Some tips he gave included planning extra travel time, putting cell phones down, wearing seatbelts and not using cruise control.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), “More than 39,000 crashes were distracted driving-related from 2016-2020, contributing to one in nine crashes in Minnesota.”
Distracted driving takes different forms, much being attributed to cell phone use. Other distractions can include changing music, navigation, eating and drinking, as well as other passengers, including children. Some tips from DPS include turning off cell phones or keeping them out of reach; adjusting controls and music before making your trip; designating a passenger to navigate, if possible; try to avoid messy foods; and stress the importance of safety to children and passengers alike.
Other safe driving tactics include taking the time to remove snow from the entire car, as stated by an AAA press release. Removal of snow from the entire car can help prevent snow from blowing over your windshield or that of other drivers. Making sure your mirrors and lights are clean will aid in keeping your vision clear, as well as your visibility to other motorists on the road.
While drivers should be practicing the three-second rule in ideal conditions, that number needs to be increased while driving in inclement weather. The amount of time needed to stop increases as road conditions deteriorate. Watching what comes ahead in traffic and keeping that extra room will give you those needed seconds to come to a stop safely, if need be.
In the event that you do start to skid, AAA recommends easing off your accelerator and avoiding locking your brakes. “Carefully steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go and straighten the wheel as soon as the car begins to go in the desired direction.”
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) advises careful attention around snow plows. “Don’t crowd the plow; stay out of the cloud; stay back, stay alive.” A video from MnDOT site stated that there are about 35 snow plows on average in a year that get rear-ended. It is recommended to keep eight seconds between your vehicle and a snow plow.
MnDOT also recommends that, in the event you do crash, stay inside your vehicle. Other vehicles coming up behind you may pose a risk to your safety. Always beware of black ice and remember that posted speed limits are for ideal conditions.
Ice safety
About 10% of Minnesota’s 1.5 million anglers heading back to the lakes once they’re frozen over, but the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) does not measure ice thickness on Minnesota lakes. “Your safety is your responsibility, check ice thickness at least every 150 feet,” the DNR website says. You can use an ice chisel, ice auger or a cordless 1/4-inch drill with a long bit to test the thickness.
It’s important to keep in mind that ice is never 100% safe. The strength of the ice depends on its age, thickness, temperature, snow coverage, as well as the depth of the water below and a few other factors. It is never the same thickness across a body of water.
The DNR’s recommended minimum ice thickness can be found at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/thickness.html; these recommendations are for new, clear ice only. It is recommended that you wear a life jacket or flotation suit while on the ice, except while in an enclosed vehicle. Other recommended ice safety gear include an ice pick, emergency whistle, tools for measuring ice thickness, cell phone and rope.
If you do break through the ice, do not remove your winter clothing. Turn toward the direction you came; place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface and then kick your feet and dig your ice pick in to work your way back onto solid ice. Lie flat on the ice once you’re out, and roll away from the hole. You must then go to a sheltered and warm area to re-warm yourself immediately. A video demonstration is available to watch at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/ice/survival.html.
If someone else breaks into the ice, do not run up to the edge of the hole. Call 911 for help, then “preach, reach, throw, row, and go.” Preach to the victim, shout encouragement and reassurance. If you can, use something like a rope or a ladder to reach the victim from shore. Throw rope or the end of something that will float to the victim, and have them tie it around themselves before they’re too weak to do so. If there is a light boat, push it across the ice ahead of you, into the edge of the hole. Get into the boat, and pull the victim up and over the bow. Non-professionals should not attempt a rescue unless absolutely necessary; call 911 for help.
If your vehicle breaks through ice while you are in it, the best chance of escape is before it sinks into the water, not after. The side windows present the best opportunity for escape, with the aid of an emergency safety tool to break the glass. While the doors may be easier to open when the vehicle is completely filled with water, it is likely the vehicle would be turned upside down at that point, making the path to the surface disorienting and difficult to reach.
Cold Weather Rule
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule took effect Oct. 1 and goes through April 30. The rule, which is administered by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, helps homeowners and renters reduce energy costs and pay utility bills to prevent heat and power disconnection.
To sign up, individuals must contact their utility companies to request a Cold Weather Rule payment plan, which can be established at any time during the CWR season. According to the PUC, “Once you set up a payment plan and keep it, you are protected from having your heat disconnected.”
Homeowners and renters may also qualify for the energy assistance program; the application does consider income from the last three months. Applications can be obtained at https://mn.gov/commerce/consumers/consumer-assistance/energy-assistance/, otherwise you can call 800-657-3710.
Possible benefits include help to prevent disconnection, reconnection to heat and power, emergency fuel delivery, or receiving help to replace a broken furnace or heating system for homeowners.
