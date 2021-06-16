Colleen Anne Couteaux, passed away during the early morning hours of Friday, June 11, at the age of 98. Though she lived for over forty years on the south shore of Lake Mille Lacs, she was raised in St. Paul, Minn., and received her bachelors degree in psychology from the University of St. Catherine. She is survived by her son, Patrick Couteaux and her two granddaughters, Katherine Gulstad and Elizabeth Couteaux. Her funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St Raphael, 7301 Bass Lake Road, Crystal, Minn.. She will be interred, along with her husband Jacques, at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wahkon, Minn.”
