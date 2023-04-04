MLHS Surgery recovery.jpg

Ready for patients

Mille Lacs Health System’s newly remodeled surgery recovery room.

 Photo by Loren Jones

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Mille Lacs Health System is urging patients to get educated and get screened.

A colonoscopy is one of the most complete screening tests available for colorectal cancer. The doctor can see the colon and rectum using a scope on a flexible tube. It’s safe, pain-free, and one of the best ways to screen for gastrointestinal diseases. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.