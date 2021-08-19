A man from Colorado drowned in Waukenabo Lake Aug. 10 after jumping into the water.
According to a press release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aitkin County Dispatch received a 911 call of a male overboard around 3 p.m. Aug. 10.
William Hinricher, 63, and his family were staying at an Airbnb on the lake and were on a pontoon boat. Hinricher jumped off the pontoon and immediately began struggling in the water, the release said.
Lake conditions were windy with small white-capped waves blowing from northwest to northeast. Two life jackets were thrown to Hinricher and attempts were made to reach him by hand, but neither effort was successful.
Sheriff’s office personnel launched on Waukenabo Lake and assisted the family in returning the boat to the dock. Minnesota State Patrol flew over the lake surface in an attempt to locate the missing man.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by St. Louis County and Itasca County Search and Rescue, executed recovery operations until Hinricher was located at approximately 10:15 p.m. Underwater robots were deployed to retrieve the body, which was then transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.
Also responding were Minnesota DNR, Palisade Fire, and North Ambulance.
The joint efforts were praised by Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida.
“The numerous agencies and organizations that have helped our sheriff’s office in the last year has been nothing short of a Godsend,” Guida said. “The family of a drowning victim lives a nightmare and a recovery as fast as possible is critical.
“In this situation, those responders were working from the initial call to the late night recovery and everyone appreciates that energy,” he added.
