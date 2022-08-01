I told myself I can’t leave for home until I’ve written out my column for this week. It’s Wednesday, I’ve got time, but I’ll sleep much better if this one little thing is done.
I’m wracking my brain for clever, meaningful ways to introduce myself to the readership of the Mille Lacs Messenger. Mostly what’s coming to my mind are cheesy lyrics of favorite songs and quotes from characters of books who are much smarter than me. While those things would beat around the bush of who I am, they wouldn’t quite get at what I want to get at. And I’m still figuring out exactly what that is – so I’ll just find it as I write.
I could bore you with the details of how I got here. I could tell you about the moment in college I knew journalism was going to be everything to me, typing away at my refurbished Mac, drinking way too much coffee and staying up all hours of the night to get the student paper to press. I could even tell you about unearthing a typewriter as an elementary student, long before my days in college, and using it to write silly stories, even with no ribbon. I just hit the keys hard enough so I could read the indents the hammers left on the white paper.
Recounting those memories only tells part of the story, though. Because even after what I thought was a Moment with Journalism in college, after working for a couple local papers, I found myself needing a change of pace. So, I quit. I became an EMT, worked in healthcare, and that’s where I’ve been until, well, Monday.
Can I tell you how good it feels to be here? When I walked into the Messenger’s office, it even smelled like a newspaper office ought. I get a strange thrill walking into my editor’s office, seeing past issues stacked up, waiting for me to review them. I’m back to drinking a lot of coffee, but I’ve come to appreciate decaf.
You’re not supposed to bring work home, but I can’t help but spill all of my excitement onto my husband, Erik. He’s a journalist, too, and my best friend. He’s hearing all sorts of ideas for the paper, and I can’t wait to share them with you, too. It’ll take a bit. I’m still refreshing on InDesign and Photoshop, and I have to learn how to navigate the website, not to mention brushing up on AP style – all those logistics and details that happen in the background.
Speaking of, let’s take a moment to appreciate Bob Statz, Erik Jacobson, Peggy Bakken, Julie Stowell and Nelle Phillips. They kept the paper running for eight months without an editor. Eight months! That’s not an insignificant feat. It’s so special that this community has a paper all to themselves, and we want to keep it that way.
Hey, I’ve almost reached 450 words – that’s a pretty good column size. If you’re reading this, I want to say thank you for sticking around, not only to read my little introduction, but for being dedicated to reading this weekly paper. The team here is still dedicated to bringing you news that’s important to this community. We need your help for that! Our door is open on Main Street. Give us a call, stop by, write an email or letter. Let’s keep this conversation going.
A. R. V. van Rheenen is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger. When she’s not taking notes at a meeting or snapping pictures at a community event, she enjoys reading, taking care of her plants, and spending time with her husband and cat. She can be reached at alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com.
