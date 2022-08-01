I told myself I can’t leave for home until I’ve written out my column for this week. It’s Wednesday, I’ve got time, but I’ll sleep much better if this one little thing is done.

I’m wracking my brain for clever, meaningful ways to introduce myself to the readership of the Mille Lacs Messenger. Mostly what’s coming to my mind are cheesy lyrics of favorite songs and quotes from characters of books who are much smarter than me. While those things would beat around the bush of who I am, they wouldn’t quite get at what I want to get at. And I’m still figuring out exactly what that is – so I’ll just find it as I write.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.