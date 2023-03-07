People with Alzheimer’s and dementia live with brain damage that affects their thought processes, memory, and behavior. While their behavior can be upsetting and frustrating for you, it’s even worse for them.

The key to more positive interactions with individuals with Alzheimer’s, is to understand a person’s abilities and limitations and then adjust your words, actions, and expectations accordingly. When a person gets Alzheimer’s or dementia, everyone has to learn to be flexible because the individual can’t be.

