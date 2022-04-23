The cornerstones of strong relationships are listening, supporting, trusting and connecting with each other. Minnesota’s Community Resource Hubs do just that by providing young families with the services they need for children to thrive in communities across the state.
Twelve Community Resource Hubs and one Family Resource Center connect Minnesota families to basic services. They offer pregnant women and families of children age 8 and younger direct services and supports, including for the two greatest needs – financial assistance and child care access. They also connect families with food, health care and transportation. And they help families find legal services, affordable housing, disability services and job search supports.
Struggling in any one of these areas, let alone several of them, can erode families. During Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month in April, we are highlighting our work on the hubs in partnership with communities. Together we aim to address the root causes of adverse outcomes, including structural racism and historical trauma, to prevent those struggles, and to support child and family well-being.
At the Department of Human Services, we take a three-fold approach – intervene early to promote strengths and reduce risk, prevent harm before it occurs, and support family well-being with community-guided policies and systems. With this approach, we hope to prevent child abuse and neglect.
We can accomplish this when we:
•Engage with families: Learning with and from families and communities about their strengths, barriers to moving forward, and inclusion in developing solutions are first steps. Fostering these connections can lead to meaningful changes in practice, policy and systems to ensure that families feel safe in asking for help if needed.
•Support economic stability: Concrete economic supports create connections within families as well as between families and communities. Poverty and housing and economic instability are significant factors that lead to a number of negative outcomes for children and families, including involvement in the child protection system. In Minnesota, African American and American Indian children are 5.4 and 6.4 times more likely to live in poverty, respectively, than white children.
•Ensure equitable access to services: Access to critical economic and other supports helps build connections and a sense of belonging. Ensuring that trusted community partners can help families get what they need in culturally responsive ways creates an environment where families can feel safe in asking for services, should they want them.
The federally funded hubs, developed with the Children’s Cabinet and several state agencies, are an important way to engage families in decision-making, build their trust and identify their needs. In the past year, the hubs served 2,735 parents, caregivers and guardians, and 255 providers, while making 2,228 referrals to programs and services for families. That’s a significant amount of support!
Community engagement and community conversations are fundamental in creating successful system change, and exemplify how I see our work in state government.
As public servants, we play a critical role in ensuring that children and families get the services they need to thrive.
We can’t do that alone. Community Resource Hubs are vital partners in directly supporting those we serve in the community. Together, this is how we can best help children and families.
If you or someone you know needs these services offered through Community Resource Hubs, reach out to the Help Me Connect website at: https://helpmeconnect.web.health.state.mn.us/HelpMeConnect/.
As assistant commissioner for children and family services at the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Tikki Brown is responsible for services and policies that promote child care, child support, economic stability, child safety and permanency, and successful transitions for immigrants.
