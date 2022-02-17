Opening the Onamia City Council’s February meeting, the mayor and Council looked over an interested commercial property buyers proposal of land located on Main Street Onamia. The Council had reservations about several items in the purchase proposal, and thus voted to sign off on the sale of the land with this caveat: the Councils’ counterproposal, with several suggested changes, must be presented to the buyer by the city lawyer and agreed upon by both parties.
And with the probable sale of a substantial land parcel on Main Street, some of which involves land presently the site of the city ice skating and skateboarding park, along with the ensuing building of a water treatment facility on the present site of the town tennis courts, the Council entertained discussion about the relocation of those park amenities.
The discussion centered around where to relocate the tennis court, skating rink and skateboarding parks and possible innovations to those outdoor recreational facilities to included the addition of a pickle ball court. The Council went on record to involve Onamia citizens input in future discussions with regard to the changes in these park facilities.
The Council announced a public hearing scheduled for March 9 with regard to abatements to the Red Willow housing development with hopes the Council will be able to vote on the abatement resolution following that public hearing so the housing project could get under way.
The meeting moved to reports from various city departments.
First up was a transfer of power from retiring police chief Bob Matzke to the new chief Amy Mattison. Matzke was retiring after spending the past 25 years serving on the Onamia police department. He was congratulated for his service by Mayor Marge Agnew, saying “it will be different around here without you.” Her comments were followed by a hardy handshake and a farewell bid of farewell to the chief by Councilman Bill HIll, who spent much time over the years with Matzke as the Council’s representative to the city’s police department.
In a written statement, Matzke said, “I wish to sincerely thank the Mayor and Council Members past and present for allowing me this wonderful opportunity to serve the city and citizens of Onamia, and I will never forget the generosity and kindness shown to me over the years.”
The city fire department then took the floor and featured a presentation from department treasurer, Mike Morneau who requested an increase in the Onamia Firemen’s Relief Association’s retirement rate from $1,200 to $1,300 per year per person on the force. Morneau said he anticipates this rate increase will not hurt the five to ten-percent surplus balance in the Association’s fund.
