On Monday, March 29, Onamia Public Schools hosted the 10th Annual Mary Catherine Virnig Blood Drive. The American Red Cross was able to collect 58 pints of life saving blood. Every pint can save up to three lives. There is a critical shortage of blood products in the United States, so donating whenever possible is highly encouraged. Only about 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood, and someone in America needs blood every two seconds.
The next blood drive in Onamia is on May 24 at the Vet’s Club from 12 to 6 p.m. Go to www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
