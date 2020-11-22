A ‘Warm’ Thank You!

Pictured are Jeff Meyer (MES Asst. Principal), Paul Greninger (Osseo Knights of Columbus), Michelle Stupar (MES Social Worker), and Tom Christensen (Milaca Fire Department).

 Submitted photo

Milaca Elementary School would like to thank the Osseo Knights of Columbus, Milaca Fire Department, and Grand Rapids L & M Supply for a donation of winter weather 120 new winter jackets and 50 pairs of snow pants. Thanks for helping keep the kids warm during the cold winter months!

