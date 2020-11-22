A ‘Warm’ Thank You!

Milaca Elementary School would like to thank the Osseo Knights of Columbus, Milaca Fire Department, and Grand Rapids L & M Supply for a donation of winter weather 120 new winter jackets and 50 pairs of snow pants. Thanks for helping keep the kids warm during the cold winter months!
Latest News
Articles
Alcohol involved in Garrison crash
Images
Videos
