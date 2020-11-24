Blood donations urged amid COVID-19 pandemic, upcoming holidays
(Nov. 5, 2020) —The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood or platelets and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.
The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and New Year’s comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making time to donate around Thanksgiving, those who come to give blood Nov. 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center
Please check redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for current blood donation centers days and hours.
St. Cloud Area Blood Donation Center
1301 W. St. Germain St.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 16-30:
Isanti
Cambridge
11/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Culver's Cambridge, 105 Opportunity Blvd. N.
Isanti
11/20/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 207 County Road 23 NW
_______________
Kandiyohi
Sunburg
11/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 107 Western Ave.
Willmar
11/17/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ridgewater College, 2101 - 15th Ave. NW
11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church Willmar, 302 Olena Ave. SE
11/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Living Hope, 1305 19th Ave. SW
11/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 167 Willmar, 220 19th Ave. SW
_______________
McLeod
Biscay
11/27/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neisen's Bar n Grill, 300 Dorans St.
Glencoe
11/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St.
Lester Prairie
11/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., City Hall, 37 Juniper St. N.
Stewart
11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Stewart Community, 551 Prior St.
Winsted
11/19/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., River of Life Church, 170 Main Ave. W.
_______________
Meeker
Grove City
11/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 54384 E. US Highway 12
_______________
Mille Lacs
Onamia
11/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vets Club, 38692 US Highway 169
_______________
Pine
Finlayson
11/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2177 Highway 18
_______________
Renville
Fairfax
11/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Center, 300 S. Park St.
_______________
Sherburne
Big Lake
11/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saron Lutheran Church, 311 Lake St. S.
11/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mary of the Visitation, 440 Lake Street N.
Clear Lake
11/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Marcus Church, 8701 Main Ave.
Elk River
11/30/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Allina Medical Clinic Elk River, 14181 Business Center Drive NW
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1506 Main St.
Saint Cloud
11/24/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Joy Christian Center, 770 21st Ave. NE
_______________
Stearns
Holdingford
11/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Country Church, 42457 171st Ave.
_______________
Wright
Albertville
11/17/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Albert's Parish Center, 11400 57th St. NE
11/20/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., HealthSource Chiropractic of Albertville, 5676 La Centre Ave.
About blood donation
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
