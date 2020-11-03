The 3rd Annual MN Lions Children’s Cancer fundraiser hosted by the Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Club Charities featuring a Minnesota Wild Rice Cook Off, Craft, Bake and Fudge Sale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Deerwood Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The MN Wild Rice Cook Off will feature six hot dishes donated by area Lions clubs with judging at 10:30 a.m. Following the judging a free-will donation lunch of hot dish, roll, cookie and beverage will be served at 11 a.m. while supplies last. There will also be a beautiful quilt in shades of blue to view and purchase raffle tickets. The drawing for the quilt will be held Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Club holiday dinner.
All current Minnesota health guidelines and mandates will be followed and enforced. Masks will be required in the building unless eating lunch.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Minnesota Lions Childhood Cancer Foundation for awareness and research. For more information call a Lion at (218) 330-7804.
