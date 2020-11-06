November 21, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Knife Lake Sportsman Club (9 miles north on Hwy. 65)
Repurposed furniture, rugs, mittens, barnwood
and barbwire decor, ornaments, towels.
Come for fun, snacks, Christmas shopping and take
Christmas cutout pictures.
All proceeds go to Cancer Kids Research Fund.
