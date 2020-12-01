Decorate your business in holiday cheer, and enter the business category of the Holiday Lights contest for the Isle Area Chamber of Commerce. Encourage your fellow businesses to enter too; entries do not have to be Chamber members. The floating Chamber trophy goes to the winner and a certificate goes to the first runner up. Let’s light up the south Mille Lacs area! Entry forms are at First National Bank, the Messenger newspaper, and are tacked to the bulletin boards at the Isle post office. This is for individual homes too. Individual home entries have different prizes.

