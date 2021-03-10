The Isle Chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting on Tuesday, March 2 at McQuoid’s Inn in Isle. The event was catered by Dan’s Catering Company out of Garrison.
Chamber President Nick Skogen emceed the event and recapped the year’s events, or lack thereof due to the pandemic. Skogen said, regardless of the pandemic, they have still been representing businesses. Skogen added the events for 2021 are still on the drawing board and that they are planning on going forward with events.
Discussion turned to the annual Isle Days celebration, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. “The state fair is going to have an abbreviated event, so I don’t know why we shouldn’t do the same,” said Skogen. “We’ll have to get the ball rolling and start planning.”
Skogen said Isle Days is tentatively planned for July 9-11, the first weekend after the Fourth of July. “Everything is going to be COVID regulated,” he added.
Chamber member and secretary Linda Dahlen added, “We will be compliant to whatever is in place at that time.”
During the evening, a drawing was held for prints by Ken Zylla and bottles of wine.
Skogen recognized two individuals who stand for their hard work and determination, Bob Peterson and Dennis (Doc) Moss. “Bob Peterson has been in the community since the early 1960s and actively involved as a mayor, a teacher, a volunteer, and more,” said Skogen.
The President’s Award went to Dennis “Doc” Moss. Doc was in the military and his initials are D.R. which is how he got his nickname Doc, said Skogen. “Doc is a former mayor, Lions member, chamber member, and involved in other organizations. He displays perseverance and determination, and a couple of life changing events have proved that.”
The evening concluded with a silent auction for Ken Zylla prints and a business meeting.
