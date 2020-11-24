Mille Lacs County Community Health Services Board meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. or immediately following the regularly scheduled Mille Lacs County Board Meeting, at the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse. The meeting to be held virtually.
