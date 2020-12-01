The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary’s annual Tree of Lights ceremony, that was to take place on Sunday, Dec. 5, is being postponed due to COVID.
They will set another date in the summer to have their event. If you have donated and would like your check returned, please email foundation@mlhealth.org. Otherwise, the Auxiliary will hold your check until the time their event is again scheduled.
