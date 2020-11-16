The MLHS Auxiliary will be holding their Tree of Lights memorial ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Center on the Mille Lacs Health System Onamia campus.
A candle is traditionally lit in honor of, or in memory of, a loved one. To participate, you may go to the MLHS website and look for a news article regarding the Tree of Lights. Directions will be given there.
Or, you can write the names of those you want honored, and send a check ($5 for each name) to: MLHS Marketing, PO Box A, Onamia MN 56359. Be sure to provide your contact information along with your mailing.
Alternately, you may call (320) 532-2841 and give your memorial and payment information to Katie at that number.
This year, due to COVID restrictions, there will be no singing or refreshments served. Seating will be modified and masks will be required by everyone in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.