The Onamia ice rink is now open. The supervised hours are as follows: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 3 - 6 p.m., Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m., Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
The rink is opening for skating all the time, but skates are only available during the supervised hours. The warming house will, however, not be open due to Covid regulations. Outdoor toilet is available. Weather conditions may alter hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.