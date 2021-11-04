Join the library for a fun competition where you’ll compete against your family and friends to replicate a holiday treat with hilarious and tasty results.
East Central Regional Library branches including Aitkin and McGregor are participating in a program called Nailed It! Thanksgiving edition. The event features a take home kit containing dry ingredients, instructions, and a deadline for you and your family or friends to complete the challenge.
Registered kits will be available for pick-up the week of Nov. 15 at the participating branches.
Once your challenge is complete, share your results on the library’s social media platforms so we can admire your creations!
All ages are welcome to join, and registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Kits are limited to one per family. Gluten-free options are available upon request.
This program is sponsored by local Friends of the Library groups.
For more information, contact your local library branch, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
