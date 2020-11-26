The secret is out! While Rudolph and the other reindeer social distance, the Garrison Fire Department has agreed to escort Santa to visit the families of the Garrison Area. Santa is parking his sleigh for the day to ride on a shinny, red fire truck.
Santa will be able to come to your home to have a socially distanced, outside visit on Saturday, Dec. 5. They are able to travel within 15 minutes of the fire department. Please see the details of the event on Facebook and keep sending your addresses in.
In addition, they will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Garrison Food Shelf if you would like to participate. This is not a requirement, but an opportunity to give back if you are able.
*As always, their obligation to the community comes first so if they get a fire call, they may need to delay or cancel the event with little notice. Thank you for understanding.
