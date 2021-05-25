Memorial Day services: The Isle Area Color guard and Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will be having a graveside service on Sunday, May 30 at Malmo and Lakeside cemeteries in honor of Memorial Day. The service will be at 1 p.m. at the Malmo Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery in Isle. The Isle Memorial Service will be held at 9 a.m. at the Sunset Cemetery in Isle.
Wahkon Veterans Park: 100th anniversary re-dedication ceremony. Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. See Wahkon Wave Facebook page for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.