GOVERNMENT
Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
Mudgett Township: Mudget Township will hold their annual meeting on March 9, 2021 at 7 p.m.
** Social distancing requirements may be in place at various government meetings.
MISCELLANEOUS
Farmers Market: Isle: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Johnson’s Portside on Hwy. 47 north of Isle. Mora: Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mora United Methodist Church, 500 Clark St., Mora.
Isle Area Food Shelf: 1st Tues. and 4th Thurs., 3:30-5:30 p.m., Isle Ambulance Garage on Second Ave. next to City Hall.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AA meetings:
• Isle: Every Wed., 7-8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Isle: Every Sat., 9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Malmo: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
