GOVERNMENT
Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
** Social distancing requirements may be in place at various government meetings.
MISCELLANEOUS
Isle Area Food Shelf: Isle Area Food Shelf Distribution Dates are 1st and 3rd Tuesday EACH MONTH, 3:30 to 5:30 at our 2nd Ave South location in the City of Isle Garage next door to the police station/library.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Fishing for Ducks fishing tournament: Fishing For Ducks is on! Join us for this “in person” event the weekend of February 19, 20, 21. Held at Mille Lacs Lake, Garrison Bay; two entry points: Garrison Sports and Myr Mar Marina. Watch for signs. More information can be found at https://fishingforducks.org/.
OTHER COMMUNITIES
Blood drive to be held in Aitkin: Riverwood Healthcare Center is hosting a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thurs., Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fri., Feb. 19, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blood donation site is the hospital’s conference rooms C and D in Aitkin.
Schedule a blood donation appointment in several ways: Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Riverwood Healthcare. Beth Ambuehl, blood drive coordinator at Riverwood, may also be contacted at bambuehl@rwhealth.org or 218-927-5314.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AA meetings:
• Isle: Every Wed., 7-8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Isle: Every Sat., 9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Malmo: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
