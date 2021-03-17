GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
** Social distancing requirements may be in place at various government meetings.
HEALTH
• COVID-19 vaccine sign up: To sign up for COVID-19 vaccine, visit: https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/. Mille Lacs County Public Health is currently vaccinating the following Mille Lacs County groups by appointment only.
• Riverwood to host Annual Meeting: The Aitkin Community Hospital, Inc., dba Riverwood Healthcare Center, will host its 73rd Annual Meeting on Wed., March 31 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom with participants signing in remotely via phone or computer.
Riverwood will present an overview of the finances for the organization and its operations along with updates on COVID-19 and the Foundation. These presentations will be followed by a business meeting.
An election of board members whose terms are expiring — Jeff Ehnstrom, Jared Lundgren, Alison Matalamaki and Mike Paulbeck — will be held. Additional nominees for the Board will be accepted on the registration form as a write-in nominee when you sign up to attend the meeting. To vote for board members, you must be a Corporate Member of Riverwood. The “raise your hand” Zoom feature will be used for voting.
To register for the meeting, go to www.riverwoodhealthcare.org, from the homepage, click on News & Events, then Annual Meeting announcement and click on the registration link. You will receive an automated link for the meeting.
For questions or to get the Zoom call-in information for those who do not have access to a computer or other mobile device, contact Angie Kuppich at akuppich@rwhealth.org or (218) 927-5501.
• Isle Blood Drive: The Isle National Honor Society in collaboration with the American Red Cross will be hosting a Blood Drive on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Isle High School Gym. This is open to staff, students and community members. This is an awesome way to help out your community as every two seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood. Blood donation can potentially save up to three lives. Your great efforts also benefit your peers as donations collected in our area mean scholarship dollars for eligible Isle seniors. Please consider participating! All interested students and staff please see Mr. Tronnes in RM 222 to sign up for an appointment slot. Any student under the age of 18 will need to pick up a guardian consent form from Mr. Tronnes. Remember that when one does better, we all do better.
Email Levi Tronnes at ltronnes@isle.k12.mn.us to set up an appointment.
MISCELLANEOUS
Isle Area Food Shelf: Isle Area Food Shelf Distribution Dates are 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month, 3:30 to 5:30 at our 2nd Ave South location in the City of Isle Garage next door to the police station/library.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AA meetings:
• Isle: Every Wed., 7-8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Isle: Every Sat., 9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Malmo: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Onamia: NA support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Sundays.
