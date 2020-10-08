“I love small towns; I love villages.” These are the words of artist Mureen Brown, describing what inspires her to paint. Brown has been working on a series of paintings that captures life in rural communities. The towns around Mille Lacs have a regular source for Brown’s work. Now she’ll be hosting an art show featuring the fruits of that inspiration.
Brown’s art show, “Celebrating Mille Lacs,” will be hosted at Appeldoorn’s Sunset Bay Resort Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. Brown’s collection will include original paintings celebrating the Mille Lacs outdoors and more. Originals, prints, Christmas gift ideas and greeting cards are available.
Appetizers will be served and a private bar is available. By state law, masks must be worn while in the event center but may be removed while eating or drinking.
