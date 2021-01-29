A grant awarded by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through East Central Regional Arts Council to Milaca Elim Meadows will offer a unique opportunity for residents to expand their creative energies through painting portraits. Our Recreational Therapy and Life Enrichment directors at the care center and assisted living will work alongside Art4Life owner and artist, Suzy Volden. Together they will lead art sessions to inspire residents and help create beautiful and unique paintings. Volden currently teaches residents by adapting artistic practices to the needs of older adults. With this grant, art therapy will provide an exceptional opportunity to include family members or a friend to experience the highly personalized, participatory visual arts experience with the resident. In addition to the framed painting, they will receive a memento displaying their art on a keychain, mug or necklace charm to commemorate the experience. The sessions will continue at both the care center and assisted living through the course of the grant period, ending June 2021. Milaca Elim Meadows’ residents and staff are extremely grateful for this unique experience made possible through this funding.
To spotlight the artwork created by residents, an art show at Milaca Elim Meadows is scheduled mid-summer to display all of the art creations.
This activity is made possible in part by a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council with funds appropriated by the Minnesota State Legislature from its general fund and the arts and cultural heritage fund.
