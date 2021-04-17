Eggs, especially at Easter, are more than the thin-shelled, oval reproductive cells of fowl.
Eggs in themselves are somewhat incredible, to say nothing of being edi ble, claims egg producers in a recent advertising campaign. (By “egg producers” we must assume they mean the people who sell the eggs, not the hens that actually do the work.) A hard-boiled or raw egg has 80 calories, scrambled eggs about 15 calories more. Raw it will give you 6 grams of protein, 6 grams of fat, 28 milligrams of calcium and vitamins A, B1 and B2.
You can fry it, boil it, poach it, scramble it or make an omelet with it and still have countless recipes to try with it.
In the Guiness Book of World Records, you’ll find that two Texas high school boys tossed an egg 323 feet, 24/4 inches without breaking it in 1978. Two English kitchen hands, both blind, made history by shelling 1050 dozen eggs in little more than seven hours in 1971.
A person can be a good egg, lay an egg, or be egged on by another person. Isn’t this eggs-citing?
JoAnn Johnson, however, deals in eggs of a different sort. In her shop on Isle’s Main Street she makes ceramic eggs decorated with springtime designs for Easter.
JoAnn started working in ceramics – as most people do – as a hobby in 1973 and enjoyed it so much and discovered she was talented enough to open her own shop when her instructor moved from Isle to open a ceramics shop in St. Paul. Today, as she has since 1975, JoAnn teaches people how to work with ceramics and produces her own items with whatever time she has left.
“It’s not a difficult hobby to learn and it’s really enjoyable for my students,” said JoAnn. “They usually find it’s not nearly as difficult as they thought it would be.”
Ceramics work can be good therapy, too, said JoAnn. A class of eight or nine students is usually talkative when an instruction session begins, but can become almost silent as thoughts concentrate on projects. It can be an effective method of putting problems aside for a while.
The eggs, as other ceramic pieces, start as a liquid clay with the consistancy of a milkshake and a similar color with just a touch of gray added. The clay is poured into a mold and will set within 20 minutes, at which time the excess clay is poured out and the egg is left hollow.
“It takes a special patience to pour these molds and know how long it takes to set,” said JoAnn, who leaves that task to her husband, Bob. “Each individual mold has a different time to set and Bob has developed a sense to know how long it takes. He has the patience I don’t have.”
Once the eggs have dried in the mold, a 24-hour process, they are removed and cleaned. The work takes a delicate touch. The unfired clay, which is called “greenware,” is very fragile and will break like a pie crust under a fork.
“People are used to things that have been fired, like dishes and pottery,” said JoAnn. To teach her students how fragile the clay is in its unfired state, she hands them a piece of it and asks them to break it. Most of them grip it firmly, expecting it to be difficult to break. It crumbles with ease.
Once removed from the mold the egg has a seam, a small ridge where the halves of the mold fit together. The seam is removed with a gentle sanding using scoring pads made to clean Teflon-coated cookware. Any detail removed in the cleaning process is etched in later with a sgraffito tool, a small metal tool with a rounded wire end.
Unlike some other ceramic work, the Easter eggs are given a sponge-textured underglaze that allows the work to be stained with a colored glaze after being fired in a kiln at 1600 degrees Farenheit. The stain glaze give the eggs a colorful, pastel-like painted effect, somewhat different from the glossy glaze found on many ceramic items.
Prices for the eggs range from $2 for an egg the size of a real hen’s egg to $10 for a larger, more elaborately decorated work.
