Monday Men’s - March 7 - John Kuhn - 177, 182, 193 - 552, Daniel Miller - 142, 180, 194 - 516, Greg Miller - 165, 178, 157 - 500, Steffan Pfaff - 173, 158, 162 - 493, David Sawatzky - 157, 156, 167 - 480, Nick Underwood - 149, 135, 192 - 476, Craig Hovland - 182, 144, 146 - 472, David Estrem - 132, 162, 170 - 464, Martin Breuer - 166, 158, 136 - 460, Gary Olson - 146, 179, 133 - 458, Alan Voss - 178, 141, 139 - 458, Zion Thompson - 147, 140, 168 - 455, Paul Klebs - 135, 137, 175 - 447, Daryl Honnold - 157, 134, 154 - 445, Mark Pfaff - 150, 133, 159 - 442, Cameron Miller - 133, 131, 166 - 430, Richard Schuh - 108, 144, 157 - 409, John Miller - 146, 130, 126 - 402

 

Wednesday Mixed - March 9 - Paul Klebs - 258, 201, 211 - 670, Melanie Garbow - 152, 244, 181 - 577, Jacob Gallion - 196, 188, 190 - 574, Jennifer Hagel - 211, 174, 156 - 541, Monica Revak - 183, 161, 173 - 517, Heidi Schultz - 178, 183, 131 - 492, Daryl Honnold - 188, 109, 182 - 479, Diana Adams - 142, 154, 158 - 454, Kimberly Mellon - 147, 126, 169 - 442, William Mellon Jr - 139, 140, 138 - 417, Kathy Carlson - 116, 110, 176 - 402, Lori Wall - 150, 116, 100 - 366, Haley Harris - 150, 106, 91 - 347, Bob Carlson - 148, 87, 111 - 346, Joy Kimber - 126, 126, 78 - 330

 

Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - March 15 - Gary Olson - 189, 157, 158 - 504, Daryl Honnold - 211, 140, 142 - 493, Andy Bosquez - 167, 141, 111 - 419, Diane Olson - 117, 131, 149 - 397, Fran Kacon - 110, 92, 115 - 317, Diana Adams - 129, 127, 135 - 391, Clara Kiel - 134, 121, 154 - 409

