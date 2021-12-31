Community Toy Box was turned into a drive-through toy distribution because of COVID-19. Community residents and businesses from Isle, Onamia, Garrison and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe have been collecting toys and cash donations to purchase toys for area children. Volunteers helped organize the donations, shop for toys and distribute the toys. Food items were also given away to those in need. In all over 245 children were served.
(Mille Lacs Band photos)
