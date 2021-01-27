Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office K9 Bongo is in need of an in-squad kennel, a door pop plus heat alarm system, along with a Ranger K9 Trauma Kit. Donate today to make this grant possible!
Donations can be made at: https://www.herok9.org/campaigns/k9bongo-mn/
