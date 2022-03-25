In December of 2021, East Central Regional Library (ECRL) patrons participated in a nation-wide reading challenge titled NASA @ My Library, the James Webb Space Telescope Challenge.
Participants read books, logged their minutes, and completed space-themed activities to earn badges in the Beanstack Tracker App. During the month of December, readers across the U.S. logged over 2 million minutes, read nearly 1,000 books, and completed nearly 3,000 activity badges.
In February of 2022, ECRL learned they had placed second in the NASA @ My Library reading challenge. As their prize, NASA recently sent ECRL two specially curated NASA Space Explorers Backpacks to be added to the library’s collection. The backpacks each contain:
- FunScope Telescope with instruction manual
- Moon Map
- The Night Sky Planisphere with a red light flashlight
- Code & Go Robot Mouse Game
- Book: Starry Skies by Samantha Chagollan
- Book: Find the Constellations by H.A. Rey
- Book: Mousetronaut Goes to Mars by Mark Kelly
- Book: 8 Little Planets by Chris Ferrie
- List of additional books NASA suggests for space-lovers
These backpacks are being cataloged and will soon be available for ECRL library card holders to check out and enjoy.
East Central Regional Library holds monthly reading challenges for all ages through the free Beanstack Tracker App. Learn more about how to participate at www.ecrlib.org/events.
