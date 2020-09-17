School started for Onamia and Isle students participating in in-person learning last Tuesday, Sept. 8. School officials and teachers had to expedite their plans to reopen schools after they were given the green light to open in-person last month. The COVID-19 case numbers in Mille Lacs County were low enough to begin school with this in-person model.
Isle School Superintendent Dean Kapsner said of the first week of school, “The start of any school year requires flexibility and adjustment. Starting the year amid a pandemic after nearly six months of not being in the building was truly a challenge, but overall, the first week was a great success.”
He said the students did an awesome job wearing face coverings in class and on the buses, and teachers and paras worked hard to make learning enjoyable and engaging while social distancing. “Office staff and other departments all coordinated on distance learning, meals, sanitation, and transportation,” he added. “It was truly a team effort by staff, students, and families to support kids attending in person. We’re still tweaking schedules and programs but are committed to keeping kids at school as long as we can safely do so.”
Minnesota schools were ordered closed by Gov. Tim Walz March 18, 2020, and local students did not return to in-person learning until last week. Other schools across the state with higher COVID-19 numbers are restricted to a hybrid or an exclusively distance learning model.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.