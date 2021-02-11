North Dakota State University

The following students have graduated from NDSU during fall semester 2020:

•    Robert Brink, Isle, BS Biological Sciences

• Zachary B. Patten, Milaca, BS Natural Resources Management

Dean’s List Fall 2020

St. Cloud Technical & Community College

 • Payton Beck, Milaca, President’s List

 • Margo Bergantzel, Milaca, Dean’s List

 • Leyton Black, Milaca, President’s List

 • Abigail Carlson, Milaca, Dean’s List

 • Bryce Haw, Milaca, Dean’s List

 • Rylee Johnson, Milaca, Dean’s List

 • Kaitlyn Kiel, Milaca, President’s List

 • Janelle Knapp, Milaca, President’s List

 • Abby Larsen, Milaca, President’s List

 • Alexandra Paxton, Milaca, Dean’s List

 • Kaiya Sahlstrom, Milaca, President’s List

 • Kaitlyn Schiebout, Milaca, President’s List

 • Stephanie Souer, Milaca, President’s List

 • Cally Vivant, Milaca, President’s List

  • Nicholas Vivant, Milaca, President’s List

 • Joshua Johnson, Onamia, Dean’s List

University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD)

  • Gavin P Weiers, Isle, Senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Graphic Design B F A

  • Emily M Berg, Milaca, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

 • Neal D Bhakta, Milaca, Senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Communication B A and Political Science B A

 • Camry C Mach, Milaca, Freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed

University of Minnesota Morris

 • Brevin O’Connor, Isle

 • Megan Saboo, Onamia

