North Dakota State University
The following students have graduated from NDSU during fall semester 2020:
• Robert Brink, Isle, BS Biological Sciences
• Zachary B. Patten, Milaca, BS Natural Resources Management
Dean’s List Fall 2020
St. Cloud Technical & Community College
• Payton Beck, Milaca, President’s List
• Margo Bergantzel, Milaca, Dean’s List
• Leyton Black, Milaca, President’s List
• Abigail Carlson, Milaca, Dean’s List
• Bryce Haw, Milaca, Dean’s List
• Rylee Johnson, Milaca, Dean’s List
• Kaitlyn Kiel, Milaca, President’s List
• Janelle Knapp, Milaca, President’s List
• Abby Larsen, Milaca, President’s List
• Alexandra Paxton, Milaca, Dean’s List
• Kaiya Sahlstrom, Milaca, President’s List
• Kaitlyn Schiebout, Milaca, President’s List
• Stephanie Souer, Milaca, President’s List
• Cally Vivant, Milaca, President’s List
• Nicholas Vivant, Milaca, President’s List
• Joshua Johnson, Onamia, Dean’s List
University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD)
• Gavin P Weiers, Isle, Senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Graphic Design B F A
• Emily M Berg, Milaca, Sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed
• Neal D Bhakta, Milaca, Senior, College of Liberal Arts (CLA), Communication B A and Political Science B A
• Camry C Mach, Milaca, Freshman, College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP), Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed
University of Minnesota Morris
• Brevin O’Connor, Isle
• Megan Saboo, Onamia
