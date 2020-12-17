Since 2017, the Isle High School Food Shelf has been helping provide easy meals for students. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the lives of local students and the community at large, and the work of the Isle High School Food Shelf is now more important than ever. The Messenger spoke with social studies teacher Jen Ernest, who helps organize the shelf, on how the pandemic has impacted the school food shelf’s ongoing work.
The food shelf is still located in the same office in the school, though, due to an office change, that room is now the Niigaan room. Elementary students in the building are able to access the shelf daily, and secondary students in the building for special help can access it on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Currently, the Isle High School Food Shelf offers a delivery model. Back in March, Ernest explained, the school reached out to families to find out if they would need to utilize the food shelf while distance learning. A list of 22 families in need was compiled, which accounts for over 48 students of all ages at the school. A large delivery box is sent out to half of these families on Wednesdays every other week. These delivery boxes are driven directly to the families, separate from the learning box and meal delivery.
“Because we are delivering,” Ernest said, “we empty out faster than we did when students were able to walk in and take as they needed.” A massive delivery from the shelf is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 16, before holiday break. As this delivery will likely empty the shelf’s current supply, Ernest said there will be a further need to restock following this delivery.
Ernest credited the hard work of several members of the school’s paraprofessional staff, who she said do a lion’s share of the work on the stocking, shopping, logistics, and delivery for the food shelf. Community donations, whether it’s cash,non-perishable items, or hygiene items, can be brought into the elementary or district offices. Ernest noted that the school is always looking for shelf stable items and fruits and vegetables that don’t require refrigeration.
Ernest also spoke of community support the food shelf has received, including donations for hygiene products that have come in from the Isle’s city food shelf. She added that in recent months, many cash donations have come in from locals. “We have an awesome community. We are so blessed. Since we started putting the word out, we have received boxes of food, cash, checks, and gift cards as well as supplies from individuals, business, families, groups, and churches all over the Isle area. We cannot say how much this means to us. Our hearts are full. Thank you.”
For four years, the Isle’s school food shelf has been doing what it can to help local families. Even amid a pandemic, the shelf’s dedicated work continues to provide for its students, even while they are out of school for the holidays.
