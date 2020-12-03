School board addresses concerns on attendance, sports, and American Indian student performance
The Onamia School Board once again used the Google Meet application to virtually hold their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 16. Much as the COVID-19 pandemic was the cause for the virtual meeting, it was also a frequent topic of discussion throughout the meeting. With the school now having operated under a full distance learning with emergency care since Nov. 2, Superintendent JJ Vold overviewed how that model was functioning and the challenges it brought.
Distance learning overview
K-8 Principal Lisa DeMars gave her report, noting that at least 30 Verizon hotspots had been distributed, and 20 more were in the process of being ordered and received. In total, 38 families had hotspots. Vold’s superintendent’s report noted the school was now at one to one technology for all students. He added that these devices also helped make and maintain contact between students and the school. Speaking broadly, Vold said, “The staff and teachers have just been tremendous, providing distance education to our students.”
First quarter had ended Nov. 6, and report cards and information on attendance would be sent to families. Board member Lisa Anderson asked how attendance was currently going. Dean of students Karn Dols described it as a challenge. While Dols felt the high school now had a better understanding of check-in expectations, confusion had initially sprung up due to the differences from last spring. Dols credited the Verizon hotspots and one-to-one devices as helping make check-ins more consistent. In cases where absences were occurring, Dols said staff called or emailed families when absences occurred. In some cases, families were being regularly checked with to communicate attendance expectations. DeMars added that if absences occurred for multiple days, the school would visit the family’s home.
Between staff quarantining and other absences, DeMars stated that she and other district staff were “wearing lots of hats” to fill in where needed.
Dols noted that meals were being delivered daily to students, and learning boxes were being delivered every Tuesday and Friday. Curbside meal pick up was available twice a week if families preferred it to delivery.
DeMars also touched on emergency child care. The program had 35 kids enrolled in the program, and she stated it was going well. The program focused on keeping children on a daily schedule and completing their homework, so they’d have their evenings to themselves. Lunch, breakfast, breaks, and outside time were also being provided.
Board member Shelly Strecker asked what the long-term plan was for continuing distance learning. Vold stated the previous school board discussion had been to take it week by week and go by official numbers. Given the current circumstances, however, he suggested that the time frame be discussed at the board’s next work session to be held on Monday, Dec. 7.
Distance learning failing American Indian students
Chris Nayquonabe, Indian Education coordinator, also provided a report to the board, where she expressed concerns on the school’s American Indian students falling behind during distance learning. “It’s been a very rough semester for a good group of kids who haven’t been logging in and ar having attendance issues,” Nayquonabe said. She had counted around 24 students who were failing. In response to these numbers, Nayquonabe said, Indian Education paras had gone out to make contacts with families. “We’ve exhausted what we can do for the kids who aren’t doing what they need to be doing,” she said, “who have other issues they are facing at home.”
Nayquonabe added that she was worried about how these numbers could impact the native graduation rate. When asked, she said that assistance was also being provided when learning boxes were dropped off. When asked for direction on how the board could help, Nayquonabe said, “If you look at the kids on the list, if they were here, they’d be fine. We’d be on them a lot, but they’d be passing their classes.” She added that the difficulties arose when the kids had further responsibilities at home. Responding to another question, Nayquonabe said that these students were being referred to credit recovery and ALC programming.
Anderson stated that she believed the board should try to work ahead of the issue, asking Vold to add it to the agenda of the December work session. Board chair Virgil Wind said that, in general, the work session would be addressing where the school was at with distance learning.
Fall and winter sports
Vold touched on the development of the school’s fall sport season, noting the opportunities student-athletes had got to play. “Our kids have missed out on so much since March,” Vold said. As these sports had to happen before the end of fall season, he noted that the deadline had been an urgent factor in deciding to let the kids play.
Board member Brian Barnett asked if fans would be allowed to attend in-person at upcoming games, as was the case at other nearby schools. When pressed for an in-depth answer, Vold said COVID numbers in Mille Lacs County were up, and the school’s priority was keeping kids healthy. He added that other Mille Lacs County schools had stopped allowing fans as of that week. Where options for fans were concerned, Vold said that WCMP, a radio station out of Pine City, was providing live coverage of the games, and that volleyball games in the school gym were available to stream. Links to the stream have been posted on Facebook. Due to the lack of WiFi out by the football field, those games have not been streamable.
The board also addressed the winter sports season, with Vold noting the expectation that Gov. Walz would delay the winter season. “It’s looking bleaker and bleaker as the fall goes on, based on Mille Lacs County numbers,” said Vold.
Panther Spirit Award
The Panther Spirit Award was also influenced by COVID-19, as Vold recognized both school nurses, Katie Geyer and Cat Stowers, for their hard work. Vold credited Geyer as working around the clock, seven days a week, as the school’s COVID coordinator. “It’s not easy work,” Vold said, “and requires difficult conversations with people on a regular basis. But she does this great work in the name of health, wellness, care, and safety for our students, families, staff, and school community.” He thanked the nurses for their hard work, adding that the school year would not have been possible without them. Neither Geyer or Stowers were able to attend Monday’s meeting.
