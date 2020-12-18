As part of the Nov. 16 Onamia School Board meeting, Superintendent JJ Vold highlighted a new opportunity undertaken by the school to help the local community in November and December. He explained that Renee Dormanen, school food service manager, had secured a Community Feeding Hub grant for the school through Dec. 23. This grant funding would go towards providing food for the Onamia community at large through the month December. After the meeting, Dormanen further explained how this grant would enable Onamia school’s food department to expand its work to help the community.
Dormanen noted that, besides herself, the school has five other staff working to provide meals for their students. In the months of September and October of this year, those staff have served around 17,000 student meals.
In October, the Community Feeding Hub grant became available to the school. “We realized food insecurity wasn’t limited to our students,” Dormanen stated, noting that the grant allowed the school to provide food for families at large, as well. At no additional charge, the school has been able to offer meals for parents since Nov. 10. As of Nov. 25, 1,160 adult meals have been provided.
Elaborating on how this new program works, Dormanen said that, if requested, two adult meals (consisting of two breakfasts and two lunches) will be delivered to a household along with meals for the students. These additional meals can also be received through the school’s curbside meal pick up, which usually provides two days’ worth of meals on Mondays and three days’ worth of meals on Wednesdays.
As students’ meals are already delivered via transportation, the grant does not reimburse transportation for community meals delivered alongside student meals. “The challenge is, as always, our location and the distance between the school and many families,” Dormanen said. “We will deliver if they want meals regardless of their location, but if we aren’t currently serving them via delivery, they need to come to us through our curbside service.” Dormanen stated that the grant otherwise provided a reimbursement rate per meal that covered staffing, food and supplies.
“I believe many adults sacrifice meals so their children can eat,” Dormanen said. “We also have students living in non-traditional settings such as being raised by a grandparent on a fixed income. This program is just an example of what we can and should be doing to support our community. It’s how we should behave as human beings. For example, I wear my mask to protect others as well as myself.”
Dormanen noted that the school cafeteria is currently full of coolers for meal delivery and boxes for homework delivery. She expressed gratitude to both the school’s transportation department, for the work they’ve done delivering meals, and school nurse Cathleen Stowers, for her assistance during curbside meal delivery. “The biggest shout out,” Dormanen added, “goes to our food service staff, who have been in the trenches since COVID-19 changed our lives back in March. They have had to pivot, sometimes overnight, on occasions where our learning model has changed, which is no easy task. Their sacrifices, diligence and dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed.” She concluded that she was proud of the school’s food service team.
Vold stated to the Messenger that Onamia schools’ mission was to support its students in every possible way. The school has been providing door-to-door meals every day and has been since the pandemic first began to impact the school, and communities globally, in March.
“This has allowed us the opportunities to expand our food service to also serve adults that are interested in meals,” Vold said. “What a cool and innovative initiative and grant. Thank you to Renee and her staff, along with our transportation and other support staff, for obtaining this grant and for preparing, transporting and providing meals to our awesome families on a daily basis. It’s amazing to serve in the great field of public education.”
While Dormanen was not aware of any similar initiatives beyond Dec. 23, she expressed hope that such opportunities could continue. “There will definitely continue to be a need,” she said, “possibly even greater than we see now.”
