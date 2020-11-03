Parents: Isle Evangelical Free Church (located one mile south of Isle on Hwy. 47) is now up and running with homework help on Wednesdays. They have had wonderful success with the students that have been coming. Originally we asked for only first through sixth grade students. They are now expanding our program to include students in kindergarten through the ninth grade.
The program is from 9:30 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. Please send homework packets and work to be completed with your child when they attend.
Students will receive a snack and there will now be a hot lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
There is no cost for this program and there is a church van to pick up students that are in need of transportation.
Please call Judi at (763) 300-8837 with any questions or if students need transportation.
