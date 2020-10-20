Does your child (grades 1-6) need help with homework on Wednesdays? The Isle Evangelical Free Church is starting a program at the church to help kids with homework and tutoring on Wednesdays mornings, 9:30 a.m. to noon.
There is no charge for this help and they can come for all of the time or part of the time. Snacks provided.
Starts Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Please call with any questions or if transportation is needed: Judi at (763) 300-8837.
