On the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 12, the Messenger received communications from the Isle School District Office, indicating that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Dean Kapsner did not identify the positive COVID-19 cases but explained via email what precautions are being taken, noting that the District office will temporarily close with no change in learning models will be made.
Kapsner has indicated that he has shared pertinent information regarding the district’s one positive staff case. “All necessary quarantining is in place,” Kapsner stated. The district office at the school will be closed until Oct. 16 as a precaution. Kapsner further stated that all critical school business is being completed as needed. “We are not transitioning learning models at this time,” Kapsner said, “as the positive case was with a staff who does not have regular direct contact with students.”
