Coming on the heels of both local school board meetings the previous week, Isle High School hosted a public forum on Monday to gather feedback from their community on the proposed sports program co-op between Isle and Onamia. Following a presentation on the data projection for the future of Isle’s programming given by athletic director Tyler Soderstrom, citing similar statistics to those given at the prior Monday meeting, members of the community voiced a variety of opinions for and against the co-op. Members of the both Isle and Onamia School were present as both listeners and participants in the conversation.
SODERSTROM’S DATA
Soderstrom dove in-depth into the same data he had shown the Isle School Board the Monday prior. The data of this presentation involved taking the numbers of current elementary students per grade level and, assuming they stayed consistent, moved them up to the high school to estimate high school enrollment over the next eight years. Then, using current participation percentages, Soderstrom estimated the size of the sports program over this same period. This data was then compared with sports participation over the past nine years.
Soderstrom showed overall enrollment going down.
In 2012-2013, there were 461 K-12 student-athletes. These numbers are currently 374. Comparing just the high school, 2012 had 226 students, and there are now 195. When the current elementary was brought up to the high school, this decrease continued with around 150 students estimated to be in grades 7-12.
For some programs, the data showed a clear downward trend. Nine years ago, the Isle football program, grades 7-12, saw participation in the 60s and upward 50s. The program was now drawing numbers in the low 50s and high 40s. Extrapolating over the next eight or so years, Soderstrom predicted that the program would be lucky to see 40 kids participating across grades 7-12 with estimated averages in the 30s.
Soderstrom noted similar downward trends for boys and girls basketball and baseball.
Soderstrom also added that the data didn’t seem to suggest a lower percentage of athletes were going out. Pointing to football, he said that participation percentages had remained consistent over the past nine years, at around 48%. He pointed to similar consistency in volleyball and basketball. “It’s not that we are getting fewer students out,” he said. “It’s that we have fewer kids to pick from.”
Projecting on what a co-op with Onamia would look like, Soderstrom’s estimates showed, around 2026-2028, the combined schools would be fielding teams similar in size to Isle alone in 2012. He added a caveat that the numbers were only estimates based on predicted sports participation, and that even combined, there was still a downward trend in both schools’ overall enrollment.
“Obviously, even with a co-op, we still see our numbers drop,” Soderstrom said. “The co-op alone is not going to mean we have loads of athletes to pick from.”
Acknowledging that the conversation of a co-op has gone on for years, Soderstrom said that the current drive was based on Isle’s issues of fielding a football program this past fall. Soderstrom’s purpose in compiling the data wasn’t necessarily to make a case one way or the other, but to gauge the future of where the sports programs were headed.
LIKELY CLASS A IF COMBINED
Overviewing the current participation levels in the football program, Soderstrom put forward three possibilities for the upcoming season: the school could cancel varsity to give younger players a chance to develop at junior varsity, cancel junior varsity and ask younger players to step up to varsity, or they could co-op with Onamia. A new, co-oped football program would be right on the edge of being classed as a AA team, 11-man team, and Soderstrom suspected the school would be able to appeal down to class A.
He provided a similar overview for boys basketball, indicating that if there was no co-op, one program between junior high, junior varsity and varsity would need to be dropped. The team would likely remain class A and continue to play the same schools if co-oped.
The other three sports, Soderstrom said, were not in as tight of a numbers situation. While baseball would struggle to field both varsity, junior varsity and junior high on the same day, Soderstrom noted that would be an average year for the program. Combining would open the possibility of full varsity, junior varsity and potential junior high and C-squad teams.
Soderstrom said that currently girls basketball numbers overall look decent. “I don’t expect us to have any issue as an Isle-only team fielding varsity, JV and junior high teams next winter,” he said. A co-oped program would have a full spread of seventh, eighth, C-squad, junior varsity, and varsity teams.
Volleyball was the sport Isle has the best numbers in, Soderstrom said. Next fall, he foresaw Isle being able to field varsity, junior varsity, C-squad, and junior high teams alone. If combined, Soderstrom said there was a potential for a log jam of players, and creative team options may be needed if all the projected girls chose to participate.
‘CHOICE FOR UNITY BETWEEN SCHOOLS’
Isle School Board Chair Jason Gallion opened the public forum by noting that no decision had been made yet. Community feedback from the forum would be taken under consideration, as well as the data from Soderstrom’s presentation, in making the board’s decision. He encouraged those present to make their perspectives known and for community members to approach the board in the coming weeks with their perspectives.
Raiders Wrestling Coach Josh Hughley spoke briefly, touching on similar points made at the previous Onamia meeting, speaking on the history of the raiders program and the success the combined wrestling program has seen.
Onamia School Board Chair Virgil Wind also spoke before the audience. “The Mille Lacs Raiders saved my life,” Wind said. “They taught me lessons when I wasn’t even listening.” He indicated that he had previously been a Raider, playing alongside Gallion the first year of the former combined football program. “[Jason] and I didn’t know each, but by the end of that first season, and even today,” he said, “there’s still that camaraderie that we both carry.” While previous co-ops had been done out of necessity, he encouraged those present to make a choice for unity between the schools.
A variety of local residents came forward voicing their support for co-oping the programs. Several parents indicated that they would not be allowing their younger children to play if they were going to be asked to move up to the varsity level. Another repeated refrain was that there was a difference between losing and not being able to compete, and several family members and teachers noted that they had seen students not having fun because the school was not able to field a competitive team alone.
SOME OPPOSE A CO-OP FOR ALL SPORTS
One local resident, Kevin Hood, spoke in opposition to the co-op. Hood said he had been a member of the Isle team when the Raiders football program had last disbanded, and he and his teammates had felt pride about being able to field an independent program. He felt that the community should be investing in feeder programs at younger levels to make sure upcoming classes would produce student athletes. He stated that the team fielded during his years had been small, but the athletes had worked hard in multiple positions. “We did everything,” he said, “and kids today don’t want to practice that hard or play that hard. They don’t want to do that because we aren’t getting them young enough.”
Several meeting participants also spoke from a place of ambivalence. Isle transportation director David Miller indicated that a combined program would pose logistical problems for the transportation department, as the existing Raiders programs already did. Both schools would likely have to buy a new bus to make the program work, he said. He agreed with the idea of combining football and basketball programs but was uncertain if a co-op was necessary across the board.
Isle volleyball coach Nancy Miller spoke in support of the existing Raiders programming, as her son was a wrestler. She said she understood why a combined football program would be considered. However, she was not in support of co-op for volleyball. She said that kids invested in good coaches, not programs, and she contributed that to part of the success of Hughley’s wrestling program. She also said she didn’t want to see kids unable to play or compete because a combined program didn’t allow them playing time.
The question was asked if the school would even be able to field competitive teams if the co-op required them to move up to Class A in football. Soderstrom responded, stating that he did not expect Class A to be that more competitive compared to the schools Isle already play. He cited the personal experience of coach Paul Tinjum, formerly of the Isle community. Tinjum now coaches for Ada-Borup High School, who had been reclassed into Class A following a co-op. Tinjum found that his team had still been able to compete.
Following the feedback collected from the meeting, Gallion made those present aware that if they had information to share with the board, there was still the window of the public forum at Isle’s next regular school board meeting Monday, March 15. The school board was not scheduled to make a decision at that meeting but would be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, March 23. A decision on how to move forward with the co-op will be made at that time.
