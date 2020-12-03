The Isle School Board met on Monday, Nov. 11 for their regular board meeting. The evening began with a discussion on CARES Act funding to cover additional COVID-19 related expenses.
School board member Randy Christensen asked if the CARES Act funding was enough to cover the COVID-related expenses the school has or will incur. Superintendent Dean Kapsner replied that they have more than enough funding from the CARES Act but that they would have to be more careful with the federal GEARS funding because it extends until July of 2022.
“Some of the expenditures will have a shelf life after COVID,” explained Kapsner. “I think we’re doing okay with funding. The CRF (Coronavirus Relief Fund) has to be spent by Dec. 31. There is a lot of flexibility on how we can spend the money.”
Superintendent’s Report
Kapsner congratulated music instructor Dwight Przybilla on the successful 7-12 band concert performed virtually on Nov. 10. “It’s great to see our students showcase their hard work even if the audience attends remotely.”
Kapsner said the National Honor Society blood drive held earlier in the month, and organized by guidance counselor Kate Turner and social studies teacher Levi Tronnes, was also a success. He also thanked Przybilla for producing the Veterans Day video which can be found on the school’s Facebook.
Providing meals is a growing challenge, Kapsner said, as the task grows more challenging as more students are moved to distance learning.
High school principal’s report
Isle High School Principal Jeremy Schultz gave his report stating that, of the vast majority of students, all but 12 were able to connect via internet on Monday morning as distance learning began again.
He said during distance learning, staff will continue to report to the building, and some students have been invited to participate in-person on select days for more specialized learning. He added that internet hot spots have been provided for those families who were in need. “Staff has done an excellent job so far this year using the in-person instructional time to connect with our students, which may prove more difficult in a digital world,” said Schultz.
Elementary report
Dean of Students Melisa Maxwell congratulated Kendal Hursey for her Leadership in Education Award. She said last year the district needed a PE teacher, and Hursey took on the role and then had to shift to first grade, which was a challenge. Maxwell noted the Isle Garden Club annual pumpkin contest and Halloween costume parade that took place as well.
She said that students of the month of October are Isaiah Regguinti, Cadence Mueller, Drew Bober, Coates Thornton, Maverick Kuhlman, Brookly Moose, Aria Mueller, and Jordan Sayers.
Athletic director report
Isle Schools Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom said that fall sports are now finished, other than a potential varsity volleyball play-off game, due to the switch to distance learning.
Regarding winter sports, he said the first day the MSHSL is allowing boys basketball to begin practice is Nov. 23, but the school will have to delay that date a bit because of the switch to distance learning. He is hoping to get started by Nov. 30. He said wrestling is set for Nov. 30, which is the first day MSHSL is allowing them to practice, and girls basketball is slated for Dec. 7.
Soderstrom noted some unsolicited positive feedback from a neighboring school AD and neighboring school parent after Isle School teams had participated in both volleyball matches and football games.
One email came from Pine City School Athletic Director Rick Engelsted, complimenting the varsity volleyball team for their “grit and determination to their politeness.” Another email came from a parent of a Mountain-Iron Buhl football player and said he was very impressed with how the Isle boys carried themselves, adding that the Huskies exemplified the character traits of not showing frustration and always showing good sportsmanship. “Whoever the coaches are, they are doing a good job,” the parent added.
Kapsner presented a report compiled by Katie Raverty, the school’s American Indian Liaison/Niigaan.
The report stated that the current number of American Indian students is 83 in PreK-12 (including ALC). She said there has been a lot of communication with students and parents/guardians on distance learning, specifically in helping students individually with homework over Google Meets. Many know how to do the work but are just craving social interaction, she added.
Raverty said she’s been working with the Mille Lacs Band tribal court, tribal PD, and family services to track down kids and families that are not responding to contact attempts. She added that she’s been collaborating with the Mille Lacs Band Ge-Niigaanizijig program on programming for students.
“A 21st Century grant written by Onamia Community Ed staff and Ge-Niigaanizijig will serve Isle students by hiring teachers and non-licensed school staff to tutor 4-12th graders enrolled in the program outside of the school day (evenings and weekends),” stated Raverty in her report. “I am going to head up the coordinating of this for Isle kids and will be a tutor as well.”
Donations
Isle Lions Club donated $10,000: $5,000 for the ice rink, $2,000 for after prom, $2,000 for the fitness center, and $1,000 to the food shelf. Aitkin Dairy donated $1,000 for a LED lighting upgrade. Joyce Nikolai donated $50 from the Chuck Nikolai Memorial Fund.
An unknown donation of $50 came in for the food shelf. The Wahkon Presbyterian Church also donated $113.75 to the food shelf.
