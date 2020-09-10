The Isle School Board and school administration have been hammering out details to open up for in-person learning since July, and most recently during two special meetings held to finalize and approve plans. Students returned to class this Tuesday.
During the Aug. 31 meeting, Isle School Superintendent Dean Kapsner said that enrollment has always fluctuated but this year is “pretty typical” as far as enrollments and non-enrollments. He said about 12% of the students chose distance learning as an option and as of the Aug. 31 meeting, about 25% of students were still unaccounted. Kapsner added that no new families chose homeschooling as an option. He also said that they are working closely with public health.
Isle High School Principal Jeremy Schultz said there have been a lot of moving pieces in the planning. He said they plan to do a block format with classes and less electives. Grades 7-9, he added, will spend most of the day with the same group of students with less courses and less exposure overall.
Also discussed was hot lunch. Students will be required to stay in the lunch area or outdoor space with two lunch groups sharing the space at a time.
Students are asked not to arrive at school before 7:45 a.m. with no congregation in the hallways. The school will also be limiting people allowed in the building with non-essential visits not allowed.
All students must wear a mask and social distance. Students will be disciplined for non-compliance of mask use with the possibility of removal from class. Details are outlined in the 2020-’21 student handbook.
Staff and students may temporarily remove their face covering or face shield in the following situations:
• When engaging in classes or activities conducted outdoors, but students must social distance.
• When engaging in indoor physical activity where the level of exertion makes wearing a face covering difficult, but students must social distance.
• While receiving a service, including nursing, medical, or personal care services.
• Pre-kindergarten students age five years and younger participating in programming
• To eat or drink, but students must social distance.
• During indoor practices or performances involving singing, acting, public speaking, or playing musical instruments.
• Staff working alone in their offices, classrooms, vehicles, or job locations that have no person-to-person interaction.
• Staff working in communal spaces that have barriers such as Plexiglas or cubicle walls between employees that are above face level.
Nyquist Elementary Dean of Students Melisa Maxwell said that teachers will have the option of face shields that connect by the neck which will aid in teaching with sound and with students seeing their lips as they speak.
Isle School Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom said that football and volleyball will be held in the spring with no official dates yet but the possibility of starting in mid-March and going to May and traditional spring sports being held after that extending into July.
Soderstrom noted that Girls Cross Country will be held this fall with no maga meets. “One positive of not having the big meets is we get to host our first meet ever,” said Soderstrom. “The numbers are low for cross country girls.” He added that the Minnesota State High School League has approved 12 practices for football and volleyball.
Kapsner stated that as of Aug. 31, there are 178 elementary students enrolled with 23 of them distance learning and 200 students in the high school enrolled with 38 of them distance learning. “There are a few who are on the fence still,” he added.
The maintenance crew is working on the outdoor classroom, Kapsner added. “This will be a good opportunity to go outside with their studies and get some fresh air,” he said.
The discussion of a possible move to a hybrid model came up with Kapsner feeling a transition to that model would go well having implemented distance learning in the spring of the last school year. He added that the COVID-19 numbers of other counties are factored into their numbers if a student from that county is enrolled with Isle Schools. But Kapsner said that if they (MDH) don’t feel it impacts school population, the school can continue with in person learning. He gave the example of an outbreak in a long term care facility. “It’s good we’re having common sense conversations around this topic,” said Kapsner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.