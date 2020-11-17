Isle Public Schools held their last day of hybrid learning (a combination of in-person learning and distance learning) last week and have now begun full time distance learning for grades 7-12 in response to the rising COVID-19 cases.
Isle Superintendent Dean Kapsner said that as of Monday, Nov. 16, all sports and activities will be suspended. There will be no change for grades K-6 which are continuing hybrid learning.
