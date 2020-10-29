During the early stages of the hour-long monthly meeting of the Isle School Board on Oct. 19, Sara Dangers, representing several parents of IHS students, was given the floor to present a proposal regarding the school’s graduation requirements. Simply put, Dangers said in a written statement “We, parents of Isle High School (students) would like to see the graduation requirements better reflect the average student body and other schools in our state.”
Paramount in the proposal was this: to decrease the total credits needed for graduation from the present 26 to 23.5.
“After researching nine different schools similar in size and location to Isle and one metro school, it was found that the average number of credits needed to graduate from those researched school was 23.5,” Dangers claimed.
She also told the Board to note that “Minnetonka High was named the number one high school in our state in 2020 and only requires 22.5 credits to graduate.”
The Board then listened to some input from IHS staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.